JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

If Donald Trump wants a nuclear war, virtually no one can stop him

Is anyone good enough for an H1-B visa?
Business Standard

China reports breaking up gang that smuggled $3 billion abroad

The group made unspecified large profits by trading on the difference in exchange rates between Hong Kong dollars and mainland's yuan

AP | PTI  |  Beijing 

China, investments, SASAC

Chinese police say they have broken up a gang that smuggled $3 billion out of the country amid efforts by Beijing to stem an outflow of capital from the economy.

The official Xinhua News Agency says seven people were detained. It said they were accused of moving money illegally using 148 bank accounts opened in 20 provinces with stolen identity cards.


Chinese authorities have steadily tightened foreign- exchange controls to stem an outflow of capital from the world's second-largest economy.

Xinhua said the group in Shaoguan made unspecified large profits by trading on the difference in exchange rates between Hong Kong dollars and the mainland's yuan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements