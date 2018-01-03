China rushes to Pak rescue

JUST IN
China, on expected lines, praised Pakistan's counter terrorism record

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Shutterstock

China on Tuesday defended Pakistan saying the world community should acknowledge its all-weather ally's “outstanding contribution” to counter terrorism, a day after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Islamabad for providing safe havens to terrorists.

On Tuesday, China, on expected lines, praised Pakistan's counter terrorism record. "Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifice for the fight against terrorism and has made very outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter terrorism. The international community should acknowledge that," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said when asked about Trump's criticism of Pakistan.

He said China is glad to see Pakistan engaging in international cooperation, including counter terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability. "China and Pakistan are all weather partners.

We stand ready to promote and deepen our all-round cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides," Geng said. 
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 03:05 IST

