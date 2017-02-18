China's 4G users reached 770 mn by 2016 end

TRENDING ON BS
China started research and development of its 5G technology early last year

IANS  |  Beijing 

Chinese 4G users reached 770 million by the end of 2016, accounting for 58 per cent of all the country's mobile phone users, an official said here.

Zhang Feng, spokesperson and chief engineer for the Ministry of Industry and Informational Technology, on Friday said China has made great progress in the research and development of TD-LTE, the nation's fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications technology, even forming a relatively complete industry chain that includes the 4G system, terminals, chips and metres, the People's Daily reported.

The 4G technology has achieved industrialisation and global commercialisation.

China's TD-LTE-Advanced has been accepted as a standard for 4G around the world.

China started research and development of its 5G technology early last year.

Now, in the second phase, China has sped up its 5G frequency planning and will strengthen cooperation with other countries.

