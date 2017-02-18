China's 4G users reached 770 mn by 2016 end

-
ALSO READChina's 4G users exceed 700 mn: Report China launches $52.5 billion state enterprise restructuring fund: Report China is confident economy grew 6.7% in 2016 Satellite images show China put up weapons on Artificial Islands: US think tank Over 150 flights cancelled in China due to heavy smog
-
Chinese 4G users reached 770 million by the end of 2016, accounting for 58 per cent of all the country's mobile phone users, an official said here.
Zhang Feng, spokesperson and chief engineer for the Ministry of Industry and Informational Technology, on Friday said China has made great progress in the research and development of TD-LTE, the nation's fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications technology, even forming a relatively complete industry chain that includes the 4G system, terminals, chips and metres, the People's Daily reported.
The 4G technology has achieved industrialisation and global commercialisation.
China's TD-LTE-Advanced has been accepted as a standard for 4G around the world.
China started research and development of its 5G technology early last year.
Now, in the second phase, China has sped up its 5G frequency planning and will strengthen cooperation with other countries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU