China's 4G users touches 836 million

China is aiming to add 2 million 4G base stations, mainly for townships and villages, by 2018

High-speed 4G telecom network has become popular in as the number of its users shot up to 836 million at the end of March, up from 770 million three months ago.



The Ministry of Industry and (MIIT) said alongwith the rapid growth in users, Chinese 4G subscribers have also increased their use of data services, with the average 4G user consuming 1.28 gigabytes of data per month as of the first quarter, up from 1 gigabytes at the end of last year.



has the world's largest 4G network and is aiming to add 2 million 4G base stations, mainly for townships and villages, by 2018.



Also by the end of the first quarter, had 310 million users of fixed-line broadband network, and nearly 80 per cent of them used fiber broadband products, said Wen Ku, an official with the said.



The ministry has been prompting domestic mobile service operators to eliminate charges for domestic roaming and long- distance calls as early as possible, Wen added.



The announced last month that fees for domestic roaming and long-distance calls will be waived as of October 1 this year as data services have become a major source of revenue for mobile service operators, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

