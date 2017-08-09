China's aluminium foil producers to challenge US dumping duties

China's top foil producers are preparing a legal defence challenging a preliminary U.S. ruling on Wednesday that would impose hefty penalties on from the world's top producers, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Loften Aluminum, China's top foil exporter to the United States, is joining 11 other firms to fight the ruling, the first such case since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, an official at the company said on condition of anonymity.

The Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) is leading the charge in the case, which will be filed with the Trade Commission, a CNIA official said.

The companies plan to launch their case this month, the Loften official said. If duties are implemented, Loften would face anti-subsidy duties on its foil sales to the of 80.97 percent.

Among the companies involved are Dingsheng Aluminum Group, Xiashun Holdings Ltd and Jiangsu Zhongji Lamination Materials Co Ltd.

The ruling came five months after the domestic foil industry filed a petition accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the

The Chinese challenge will likely heighten tension between the world's two largest economies as threatens further action against China's steel and sectors.

produces over half the world's and exported 1.1 million tonnes of foil last year, up 13 percent from 2015 and more than double levels at the turn of the decade.