China's Cedar Holdings Group shows interest to buy commodity merchant Noble

-
ALSO READChina's Tencent acquires 12% stake in Snap as shares plunge Tencent to buy stake in Chinese supermarket chain Noble Group to sell oil liquids business to Vitol, flags big Q3 loss Chinese firms say blockchain work at early stage, after shares surge Overseas crackdown: China's realty projects in India are in deep trouble
-
Noble Group said it remains in talks with “potential strategic parties” after people familiar with the matter said a Chinese conglomerate had made an approach to shareholders of the commodities trader, which is separately attempting to restructure $3.5 billion in debt. Cedar Holdings Group has expressed interest in buying control of Noble Group, the people said. Noble Group’s shares soared as much as 37 per cent, prompting a query from Singapore Exchange, where its stock is listed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU