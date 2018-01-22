JUST IN
US govt shutdown enters third day as Senate fails to clinch the deal
Business Standard

China's Cedar Holdings Group shows interest to buy commodity merchant Noble

Noble Group's shares soared as much as 37 per cent, prompting a query from Singapore Exchange, where its stock is listed

Reuters 

Noble Group said it remains in talks with “potential strategic parties” after people familiar with the matter said a Chinese conglomerate had made an approach to shareholders of the commodities trader, which is separately attempting to restructure $3.5 billion in debt. Cedar Holdings Group has expressed interest in buying control of Noble Group, the people said. Noble Group’s shares soared as much as 37 per cent, prompting a query from Singapore Exchange, where its stock is listed.

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 21:16 IST

