China's central bank will launch crackdown on all virtual currencies

China's central bank will launch a crackdown on all types of virtual currencies this year, a vice governor of the central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank will also push forward the research and development of its own digital currency this year, Fan Yifei said in a statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
