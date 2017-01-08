China's December forex reserves fall for sixth month

TRENDING ON BS
Trump rhetoric raises spectre of 1930s-style trade war with Asia
China's foreign exchange reserves fell to near six-year lows in December, but held just above the critical $3 trillion level, as authorities stepped in to support the weakening yuan ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

China’s reserves shrank by $41 billion in December, slightly less than feared but the sixth straight month of declines, data showed on Saturday, after a week in which Beijing moved aggressively to punish those betting against the currency and make it harder for money to get out of the country.

Analysts had forecast a drop of $51 billion.

For the year as a whole, China's reserves fell nearly $320 billion to $3.011 trillion, on top of a record drop of $513 billion in 2015.

