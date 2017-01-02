TRENDING ON BS
China to boost scrutiny of foreign currency purchases
China's factory, services growth slows in Dec

The official PMI stood at 51.4 in December compared with 51.7 in November

A Mazda Cx-5 is seen in production inside the Changan Mazda factory in Nanjing, Jiangsu
China’s manufacturing sector expanded for a fifth month in December, but growth slowed a touch more than expected in a sign that government measures to rein in soaring asset prices are starting to have a knock-on effect on the broader economy. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 51.4 in December compared with 51.7 in November. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion on a monthly basis while one below 50 suggests a contraction. December’s reading was slightly below the forecast in a Reuters poll for 51.5.

A housing boom in the second half of 2016 and a government spending spree on infrastructure have helped boost prices for commodities from cement to steel, giving the manufacturing sector a much-needed lift.

