China's mobile phone shipments to India slide 12% in 2017: Report

China, the world's biggest market, has produced fewer and the new versions in 2017 pointing to a slowdown in one of the successful segments of China's in recent years. shipments reached million last year while only 1,054 new types of were rolled out, down 12.3 per cent and 27.1 per cent respectively, the Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) said on Wednesday. Shipments of domestic brands fell by 12.4 per cent year on year to reach 436 million last year, accounting for about 88.8 per cent of total shipments. China's shipments started to fall last March, with the biggest monthly year-on-year drop of 32.5 per cent in December. Chinese said its shipments reached 153 million last year, grabbing a 10-per cent global market share to become the third-largest player. Chinese mobile firms in India, one of the word's fastest growing cell phone markets has increased in a big way in recent years with companies like and grabbing major market share. Analysts said that the Chinese market is expected to see a reshuffle as consumption slows down with almost all Chinese people owning at least one In November 2017, about 1.4 billion subscriptions had been registered in The number of subscribers in has been skyrocketing since 2011, hitting a new landmark of more than 1.25 billion users in April 2014.