China's new finance minister Liu Kun to push for tax reforms

China’s rocket forces conducted two tests late last year of a new “hypersonic glide vehicle” or HGV, known as the DF-17

China’s new finance minister on Sunday vowed to push ahead fiscal reforms, including changes in tax on manufacturing and transportation, to support the government’s goal of “high-quality” growth. made the comment at the in Beijing, in his first public speech since being appointed finance minister this month. He said that in 2018 China would reduce value-added tax levels for the manufacturing and transportation sectors, draft consumption tax legislation and implement a new performance review of budget management. Liu did not give details.

Liu called “invalid” a suggestion from an audience member that China had made little progress in developing a market-oriented

“No one understands market better than Chinese people and Chinese government officials,” the minister said. He also said China would push forward property tax legislation and implementation, while further improving the transparency and efficiency of fiscal budget management. Reuters

Liu added that China would study a tax policy to promote foreign investment in the country and incentivize Chinese firms to invest overseas, as it faces up to the “new globalisation situation.”

Speaking at the same forum, Angel Gurria, secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), said China’s value-added tax reforms were crucial to its transformation from a heavy industry-based to one with more value-added innovation and service sectors.