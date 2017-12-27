for China's firms rose at a sharply slower pace in November, as demand and price gains eased in further confirmation of ebbing growth in the world's second-largest

in November rose 14.9 per cent to 785.8 billion yuan ($120.05 billion), the (NBS) said on its website on Wednesday. It marked the the slowest monthly growth rate since April's 14.0 per cent.

Earnings were pressured in November by a slower pace of price rises compared to previous months, He Ping of the statistics bureau said in a statement along with the data release.

He cited November's 5.8 per cent rise in prices, down from 6.9 per cent in October, noting that it was the biggest month-to-month slowdown in factory inflation this year.

More than half of the increase in in Jan-Nov came from coal mining and washing, iron and smelting and processing, chemicals, and and extraction, He said.

While the sector has enjoyed a year-long construction boom that has fuelled demand and prices for building materials in a boost to growth, a government-led battle to clean toxic air and a crackdown on financial risks have started to drag on China's

Chinese makers in 28 cities have been ordered to curb output between mid-November and mid-March. A campaign to promote by converting coal to has also hampered manufacturing activity in northern cities due to insufficient supply and high prices.

Chinese iron ore and coke futures stretched losses on Tuesday as prices fell further, weighed down by the seasonal weakness in demand in the world's top during winter.

For the first eleven months of the year, reached 6.875 trillion yuan, up 21.9 per cent from the same period and lower than the 23.3 per cent annual growth in the January-October period.

Mining industry rose 286.8 per cent from a year earlier in January-November while manufacturing were up 18.9 per cent, both slowing from January-October.

earned by China's state-owned firms increased 46.2 per cent to 1.576 trillion yuan in the first eleven months, cooling from a 48.7 per cent surge in January-October.

has defied market expectations with 6.9 per cent growth in the first nine months of the year amid the construction boom and solid exports. A slowdown has started to take hold in the last few months as the property sector cools and credit growth ebbs, with focused on controlling corporate leverage.

At the end of November, firms' liabilities were 6.3 per cent higher then a year earlier, compared with a 6.7 per cent increase at the end of October.