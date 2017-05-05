China's 'One Belt, One Road' causing anxiety: US Naval Commander

Says there is no change in the US' policy towards Beijing on the South China Sea dispute

Says there is no change in the US' policy towards Beijing on the South China Sea dispute

There is no change in the US' policy towards on the South Sea dispute and use of force and coercion by in the region cannot be accepted at all, a top American Naval Commander said in New Delhi.



Indicating concern over bolstering its naval prowess, Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott, in New Delhi to explore ways to boost Indo- naval ties, also said China's 'One Belt, One Road' project has caused "anxiety" in the region.



Swift said the and were boosting cooperation in the maritime domain and navies of the two nations will carry out a mega exercise in July with a major focus on



He held extensive talks with Navy Chief Sunil Lanba and Defence Secretary G during which a number of issues of common concern were discussed, besides preparation for the Malabar Naval exercise.



"I do not see any change (in our policy)," he told reporters when asked about reports that the Trump regime was relaxing its position on the South Sea issue to garner China's support to ease tension in the Korean peninsula.



He said the South Sea dispute must be resolved as per UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the rejects use of coercion and force.



"The has a view that in order to maintain the veracity of the UNCLOS, it is important to challenge the claims which are excessive and beyond the context of the UN Law and convention," Swift said.



The American Naval Commander also referred to accepting ruling of a tribunal to resolve water dispute with Bangladesh despite the verdict going against it.



" is a major power but still it accepted the verdict," he said, suggesting that must accept decision on the South Sea by the relevant tribunal.



Asked about the tension in the Korean peninsula, he said the issue should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.



Referring to launching its second aircraft carrier, Swift said the Chinese naval capability is going to grow. He added that the and were aiming to deepen naval cooperation.



Asked whether and the were considering joint patrol.



Asked whether Australia and Japan will be part of the Malabar exercise in the Bay of Bengal, he said planning for the exercise was going and suggested that no decision was taken yet. Japan had participated in the annual exercise last year.



He suggested that the annual exercise will be bigger this time and that air defence and anti-submarine warfare will form a large part of the exercise.



Before arriving here, Swift visited Australia and Indonesia.

Press Trust of India