China's preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit $413 billion, exceeding target

had a significantly larger in 2016 than it targeted, according to a Reuters calculation based on preliminary data released on Monday by the Ministry.

The preliminary deficit was 2.83 trillion ($413 billion), which Reuters calculates to be 3.8 per cent of gross domestic product.

had budgeted for a deficit last year of 2.18 trillion - equivalent to three per cent of GDP.

has relied on government spending to stabilise economic growth in the past year, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.

Fiscal expenditures in 2016 rose 6.4 per cent from the previous year, while revenue increased 4.5 per cent, the ministry said.

The figures are subject to revisions. In early 2016, its preliminary figures put the 2015 deficit at 2.355 trillion yuan. But the final figures showed a deficit of only 1.62 trillion yuan, or 2.3 per cent of GDP.

In 2016, value-added tax (VAT) revenue jumped 30.9 percent from the previous year, while business tax revenue fell 40.4 per cent, the ministry said.

The combined and business tax revenue rose 5.4 per cent last year, it said.

made a full switch to a system from a flat business tax for companies last year, which the government had said would save companies 500 billion in taxes for 2016.