China's Xi Jinping is making a bold military power play

While US still dwarfs China when it comes to defence spending, Beijing's sweeping modernisation of the People's Liberation Army has prompted increases in military outlays from India to Japan

Bloomberg 

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is boosting his country’s military might abroad.

In recent years China has stepped up efforts to challenge the US’ military presence in the South China Sea. While the US still dwarfs China when it comes to defence spending, Beijing’s sweeping modernisation of the People’s Liberation Army has prompted increases in military outlays from India to Japan. China's Xi Jinping is making a bold military power play

