China says facing challenging, complicated trade outlook for 2017

China is facing a challenging and complicated trade outlook this year with big downward pressure, and will "try all methods" to stabilise trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen made the comments in a regular briefing in Beijing.
