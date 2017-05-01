China scores tacit victory at Asean on South China Sea

China
won approval from Southeast Asian leaders on Saturday at a meeting where US allies in Asia have previously criticised Beijing
over its actions in disputed maritime
territory.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has enjoyed an upswing in relations with China
for some time, ended a summit in Manila with a statement noting “the improving cooperation between Asean
and China” in the South China
Sea.
The leaders also welcomed “progress to complete a framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China
Sea” by the middle of this year, and recognised “the long-term benefits” of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.
The leaders’ avoided mention of sensitive issues such as land reclamation or militarisation, or last year’s ruling by an international
court that rejected China’s claims to more than 80 per cent of the South China
Sea in a case brought by the Philippines
under the administration of former president Benigno Aquino.
China’s efforts to assert its dominance over the South China
Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes that carries more than $5 trillion in annual trade, have in the past angered Southeast Asian nations with competing claims such as Vietnam and the Philippines.
The waterway has become a flash-point in a broader tussle for regional influence between China
and the US in Asia.
Speaking after the meeting, Philippines
President and current Asean
chairman Rodrigo Duterte said China’s recent actions in the South China
Sea were not discussed at the leaders’ meeting on Saturday, describing any talks on the issue as “useless.”
“The biggest victor in diplomacy in this summit is China,” Lauro Baja, former Philippine foreign affairs undersecretary, said on Saturday. “Asean
seems to feel and act under the shadows of China.
”
“China
is engaging Asean
in a very successful diplomatic position,” Baja said. “Asean
considers what China
feels, what China
thinks and how China
will act in its decisions.”
Before the summit, Duterte told reporters that arguments between the Philippines
and China
over disputed maritime
territory were not an issue for Asean.
A Philippine delegation is due to travel to China
in May to discuss issues related to the South China
Sea.
Bloomberg
