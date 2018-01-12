China sends twin navigation satellites into space on single carrier rocket

China on Friday sent twin satellites into space on a single carrier rocket to enable its BeiDou system to provide navigation and positioning services to countries along the Belt and Road by 2018-end.
The Long March-3B carrier rocket took off from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province, Xinhua news agency reported.
This is the first launch of the BeiDou satellites in 2018 which will see intensive launches throughout the year.
The twin satellites are coded the 26th and 27th satellites in the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.
