Business Standard

China sends twin navigation satellites into space on single carrier rocket

The Long March-3B carrier rocket took off from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province

IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: Twitter (China Xinhua News)

China on Friday sent twin satellites into space on a single carrier rocket to enable its BeiDou system to provide navigation and positioning services to countries along the Belt and Road by 2018-end.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket took off from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the first launch of the BeiDou satellites in 2018 which will see intensive launches throughout the year.

The twin satellites are coded the 26th and 27th satellites in the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.
First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 15:51 IST

