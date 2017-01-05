China spends more than ever on Alipay amid mobile payments boom

-
ALSO READPaul Mozur: China is cutting edge in mobile tech India takes a leaf out of China's book: QR codes everywhere for mobile payments China's Alipay just saw a record 1 billion transactions in a day WeChat censorship offers a blueprint for Facebook but here's why it should not enter China China could soon let flyers use phones on planes
-
- 71% of Alipay transactions were conducted on mobile devices, up from 2015’s 65%.
- Cash-strapped millennials, in China classified as those born in the 1990s, spent an average of $1,080 through the app.
- Gen Y, those born in the 1990s, averaged $1,590.
- Top ten destinations outside China where Alipay was used for in-store shopping: South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Germany. The company has been getting airports, major malls, and top restaurants on board so that China’s record 133 million overseas tourists can still use the app.
- The single biggest overseas spender splurged $38,900.
- Alipay’s small loans service, Jiebei, issued loans worth $43.4 billion to 12 million users.
This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU