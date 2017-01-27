China steps up preparedness for military conflict with US

Website of Chinese army said when Trump assumed Presidency the chances of war have become more real

is stepping up preparedness for a possible military conflict with the as President Donald Trump has signalled that he will follow a more hardline policy to counter Beijing's claims on the disputed South Sea and on other issues, official media reports said.



A commentary in the official website of People's Liberation Army's (PLA) said on January 20, the day Trump assumed Presidency, that the chances of war have become "more real" amid a more complex security situation in the Pacific.



The commentary written by an official at the national defence mobilisation department in the Central Military Commission, China's overall military high command, said the call for rebalancing of its strategy in Asia, military deployments in the East and South Seas and the setting up of a missile defence system in were hot spots getting closer to ignition.



"'A war within the President's term' or 'war breaking out tonight' are not just slogans, they are becoming a practical reality," based South Morning Post quoted the commentary as saying.



The official People's Daily said in another commentary on Sunday that China's military would conduct exercises on the high seas regardless of foreign provocations.



China's sole aircraft carrier Liaoning had passed through the narrow Taiwan Strait last month.



The commentary referred to remarks by the secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson that the should stop China's access to artificial islands it has built in disputed areas of the South Sea.



New White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that the would prevent from taking over territory in international waters in the South Sea.



With their threats to China, Trump and Tillerson are making "rookie blunders" that will only hurt credibility, the commentary said.



"Tillerson's statement was too arrogant. If the new administration follows this route and adopts this attitude, then it will lead to a war between and the and that would mean the end of history or even all of humanity," Jin Canrong, associate dean of the Department of International Studies at Renmin University of China, told state-run Global Times.



"Although the is planning to send three aircraft- carriers to the West Pacific region, if they invade the South Sea, we have the ability to destroy them all even if they send 10, let alone three," Jin said.



"The islands with airports that we have built in the area are 'unsinkable aircraft carriers' and compared to aircraft carriers, they have more advantage to some extent," he said.



Ian Storey, a senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said some of the comments from Trump's key advisors and appointees suggest that the may pursue a more hardline policy against in the South Sea over the next four years.



"As it's highly unlikely that will compromise its sovereignty claims in the face of pressure, we can be sure that the dispute will increasingly become a risky point of contention between and Washington," he told the Post.



During his visit to the military installations on January 25 ahead of the Chinese new year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the military to improve its combat readiness.

