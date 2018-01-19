China to enshrine President Xi Jinping's name in state constitution

China's proposed on Friday to engrave Xi Jinping's guiding philosophy in the country's constitution, further cementing his status as its most in decades. Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the constitution at a major in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder The of China's economic reforms, Deng Xiaoping, is the only other leader whose name appears alongside his guiding principle in both the state and party constitutions. The party's proposed at a two-day meeting that " Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" should also be added to the state constitution, said the official The constitutional change must be approved by the National People's Congress, which is expected to hold its annual plenary session in March. The elevation of Xi, 64, into the constitution in October had already brought him into the pantheon of the country's most powerful leaders. The also unveiled a new seven-member ruling council that did not include a clear successor to Xi, leaving the impression that he could break with recent tradition and seek a third term in office in 2022.