will hike its annual per capita on by a whopping 35 per cent to 500,000 yuan by 2020, the government announced as the world's second largest economy sought to tap its rich pool of researchers to emerge as an innovation giant.

will increase its annual per capita on to 500,000 yuan ($72,800) by 2020 from 370,000 yuan in 2014, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced.

According to the 13th five-year plan for national science and technology talent development (2016-2020) released by the ministry, had 5.35 million people working in by the end of 2015, the world's largest pool of talent.

More than 1.1 million overseas Chinese skilled workers returned to from 2011 to 2015, three times the number of the previous three decades combined, it said.

However, the country is still facing problems, including a lack of researchers in cutting-edge, high-end fields and insufficient expenditure on talent, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

A newly released study by the Boston Consulting Group had said that and other nations are capitalising on product development breakthroughs in the US - to the detriment of the domestic manufacturing sector.

The report showed that eclipsed the US in late- stage research and development for the first time in recent years.

The US, however, continued to lead the world in overall investment - an indication, USA Today reports, that other countries are reaping the rewards of technology that was pioneered in the US.

Experts say the emergence of a homegrown culture in the world's second-largest economy will not only help the country transition from developing to developed nation status but also boost its transformation from an export to a consumption-led economy as envisaged by the China's Communist Party leadership.