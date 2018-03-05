China to hold talks with US amid rising tensions over trade issues

-
China will host US officials for a new round of dialogue on trade issues, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui said at a briefing on Sunday, as tensions rise between the world’s two largest economies. Zhang, who is also spokesman for the National People’s Congress, said China doesn’t want a trade war but wouldn’t allow its interests to be harmed. He gave no details on timing for the talks or who might be included. The briefing was held a day before the opening of the annual meeting of the legislature.
The rubber-stamp parliament is expected to enact sweeping changes during its two-week session that would allow President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely and give him greater control over the levers of money and power. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said the US would slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to protect national security, drawing threats of retaliation from Asian and European countries.China has sharply criticized the U. S. move on tariffs, saying it would hurt the global economy.
