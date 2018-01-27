China has said it would launch an anti-dumping review of ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and diethylene glycol monobutyl ether imported from the United States and the European Union. The ministry started imposing anti-dumping duties on such products at rates ranging from 9.3 per cent to 18.8 per cent for a five-year term in January 2013, citing damage caused to Chinese producers, the Ministry of Commerce said today. The review will examine whether a termination of anti-dumping duties would continue causing dumping and damages; if so, the duties could be extended, it said in a statement. The ministry said it decided to conduct the review after Chinese producers filed an application in November 2017. The review starts from January 28 and should end before January 27, 2019, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement. Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and diethylene glycol monobutyl ether are primarily used as solvents for paints and other chemicals.
China to launch anti-dumping review on monobutyl ether import from US, EU
The review starts from January 28 and should end before January 27, 2019, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2Vjt5fA
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU