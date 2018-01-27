China to launch anti-dumping review on monobutyl ether import from US, EU

has said it would launch an review of and ether imported from the and the The ministry started imposing duties on such products at rates ranging from 9.3 per cent to 18.8 per cent for a five-year term in January 2013, citing damage caused to Chinese producers, the Ministry of Commerce said today. The review will examine whether a termination of duties would continue causing dumping and damages; if so, the duties could be extended, it said in a statement. The ministry said it decided to conduct the review after Chinese producers filed an application in November 2017. The review starts from January 28 and should end before January 27, 2019, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement. and ether are primarily used as solvents for paints and other chemicals.