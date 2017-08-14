China to stop North Korean iron, seafood imports from tomorrow

-
-
China will stop importing iron, iron ore and seafood imports from North Korea starting tomorrow as it implements new UN sanctions, the commerce ministry said today.
China had pledged to fully enforce the latest sanctions against its diplomatic ally after coming under pressure from the United States to do more to compel North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons programme.
