Pakistan PM blames India's 'expansionist designs' for impasse in ties
China to stop North Korean iron, seafood imports from tomorrow

China had pledged to fully enforce the latest sanctions against North Korea

AFP/PTI  |  Beijing 

A labourer shovels iron ore into a steel ladle in the capital of central China's Hubei province. Photo: Reuters

China will stop importing iron, iron ore and seafood imports from North Korea starting tomorrow as it implements new UN sanctions, the commerce ministry said today.

China had pledged to fully enforce the latest sanctions against its diplomatic ally after coming under pressure from the United States to do more to compel North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons programme.

