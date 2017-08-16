China Unicom to raise $12 bn from investors Alibaba, Tencent and others

Telecoms group Unicom is raising $11.7 billion from about a dozen investors including tech giants Group and Holdings, as part of Beijing's push for state-owned enterprises to be revitalized with

The deal represents the largest capital raising in the since insurer AIA's 2010 market debut, as per Thomson Reuters data. It would also be the biggest deal in recent years under Beijing's "mixed-ownership" reforms.

The is seeking to rejuvenate state behemoths with private capital, with Unicom among the first batch of state-owned enterprises slated for the mixed- reforms, whose guidelines were issued in 2015.

The board of Unicom's Shanghai-listed unit, United Network Communications Ltd, has approved an issue of shares to the investors, who also include Baidu, JD.com and some other firms.

Investors will get a combined 35.2 percent stake in the unit and will be allotted three board seats, the group's unit, Unicom Hong Kong, said on Wednesday.

Reuters had first reported about the fund raising plans in June.

Other major that have agreed to invest in Unicom include insurer Life Insurance, ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing, and Shenzhen-based conglomerate Kuang-Chi Group.

"The mixed will raise the innovation capability of the company ... allowing us to transform from a traditional operation to an integrated operator," said Lu Yimin, president of Unicom

The deal is expected to be completed by end of the year, he said.

Unicom group, formally known as United Network Communications Group Co Ltd, is one of the world's largest mobile carriers by user numbers but has faced a fiercely competitive market.

Unicom group plans to use the proceeds to enhance its "4G capability, conduct 5G technical network trials and related business functions", as well as invest in "innovative" businesses, the unit said in a presentation.

Game Changer?



has thousands of state-owned enterprises, many of them bloated and debt-ridden, and its mixed- reforms are aimed at reviving the sector with private capital, creating stronger conglomerates capable of competing on the global stage.

Other state-owned enterprises selected to carry out Beijing's pilot mixed- reform scheme include Eastern Air Holding, Southern Power Grid and State Shipbuilding Corp.

Eastern Air in June sold almost half of its freight unit to four firms, including Legend Holdings and Global Logistic Properties, in the Chinese aviation sector's first mixed- reform deal.

For Unicom, analysts have said mixed- reform could be a game-changer - even if substantial restructuring will be difficult, with or without

The investors will subscribe to about 9 billion new shares and purchase 1.9 billion shares of the Shanghai-listed unit from Unicom group at a price of 6.83 yuan per share, resulting in a total of about 78 billion yuan ($11.65 billion).

Unicom group's holding will fall to 36.7 percent from 62.7 percent after the deal.

Share trading in Unicom's Shanghai-listed unit has been halted since it said in early April it would be part of the government's mixed- pilot. It gave no further details at that time. The stock's last close was at 7.47 yuan.

Prior to that suspension, the unit's market value topped $23 billion. A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the shares were expected to begin trading on Thursday.