China urges hotels to review websites as 'country' crackdown grows

-
ALSO READChina steps up policing of MNCs over sovereignty, territorial integrity Marriott geography gaffe: China asks foreign firms to respect sovereignty Foreign companies in China get a new partner: The Communist Party China will neither export its political system nor copy foreign models: Xi Dalai Lama a separatist, meeting him major offence: China to world leaders
-
China’s tourism authority has urged accommodation companies to review their websites and apps to fix what Beijing deems to be inaccurate labelling of Taiwan or other Chinese-claimed territories as countries. The move expands the Chinese government’s efforts of recent days to police how foreign businesses refer to parts of China, or territories claimed by Beijing, including Taiwan and Hong Kong - even if only in pull-down menus on websites. On Thursday the government suspended Marriott International’s Chinese website for a week to punish the world’s biggest hotel chain for listing Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as separate countries in a customer questionnaire. No activities that challenge China’s “legal red lines” would be permitted, the state news agency Xinhua quoted a China National Tourism Administration official as saying.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU