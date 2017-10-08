China urges India to 'face facts and abide by historic treaty' on border

on Sunday referred to the 1890 UK- treaty which it claims demarcated the sector of the Sino-Indian border as it urged to abide by its provisions, a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her maiden visit to the post.



Reacting to Sitharaman's visit to the area, the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday said "the section of the China- border has been demarcated by the historical boundary".



"It is the best testimony to this fact. We urge the Indian side to face the facts, abide by the provisions of the historic boundary treaty and the relevant agreement of the parties, and work together with the Chinese side to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said in a written response to PTI, to a query about Sitharaman's visit.The ministry did not directly name the 1890 Britain- treaty which often referred to during the stating that it has defined the section of the boundary with Tibet, therefore the border in that area has been settled.Sitharaman on Saturday visited the area on the Sino-Indian border and interacted with Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police officials.is the last post separating the border between the on the Indian side and Tibet on the Chinese side. Sitharaman's trip was the first high level visit to the area after the 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Dokalam in the sector of the border which ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement between andOf the 3,488-km India- border which stretches from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in The two sides have so far held 19 rounds of Special Representatives' talks to resolve the dispute.The began on June 16 over the PLA's plans to build a road in the area claimed by Bhutan after which Indian troops intervened to stop the construction as it posed a security risk to the 'Chicken's Neck' - the narrow corridor connecting with its northeastern states.China, which earlier opened the route for Indian pilgrims to visit Kailash and Manasarovar, closed it after the and is yet to reopen it.