TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UNSC imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea exports following ICBM tests
Business Standard

China urges North Korea to cease missile tests, abide by UN resolutions

China urged N. Korea not to violate the UN decision or provoke international community's goodwill

AP | PTI  |  Manila 

Missile, North Korea
UN Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its escalating nuclear and missile programs

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says he urged his North Korean counterpart to abide by UN resolutions and stop provoking "the international community's goodwill" with missile launches and nuclear tests.

Wang spoke to reporters in Manila after meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting after the UN Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its escalating nuclear and missile programs.


Wang said the two had an intensive conversation during which China urged North Korea to maintain calm. He says he told Ri "do not violate the UN decision or provoke the international community's goodwill by conducting missile launches or nuclear tests."

Wang also urged the US and South Korea "to stop increasing tensions" and said that all sides should return to negotiations.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements