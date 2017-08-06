China urges North Korea to cease missile tests, abide by UN resolutions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says he urged his North Korean counterpart to abide by resolutions and stop provoking "the community's goodwill" with and



Wang spoke to reporters in Manila after meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting after the Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions to punish for its escalating nuclear and missile programs.



Wang said the two had an intensive conversation during which urged to maintain calm. He says he told Ri "do not violate the decision or provoke the community's goodwill by conducting or "Wang also urged the and South "to stop increasing tensions" and said that all sides should return to negotiations.