China urges US to 'correct mistake' of Trump signing the Taiwan Act

has called on the to "correct its mistake" after approved new rules allowing top-level US officials to travel to to meet with their counterparts.

US representatives can already travel to democratic and Taiwanese officials occasionally visit the White House, but meetings are usually low profile to avoid offending

The " Travel Act", which Trump signed on Friday following its passage in the US Congress, encourages visits between US and Taiwanese officials "at all levels".

cut formal diplomatic ties with in 1979 in favour of under the "one China" policy. But it maintains trade relations with the island and sells it weapons, angering

sees as a renegade province and has long stated its desire for reunification.

Chinese said the bill's clauses, while not legally binding, "severely violate" the one principle and send "very wrong signals to the 'pro-independence' separatist forces in "



" is strongly opposed to that," Lu said in a statement issued yesterday.

"We urge the US side to correct its mistake, stop pursuing any official ties with or improving its current relations with in any substantive way," he said.

The new US law describes as "a beacon of democracy" in Asia, and states that "Taiwan's democratic achievements inspire many countries and people in the region."



Trump's signature, announced late on Friday -- when the usually tries to bury news -- comes amid increasing tensions between the mainland and the self-ruled island.

has cut off with because Tsai Ing-wen refuses to acknowledge the democratic island as part of "one China".

The also comes amid trade tensions between the and as Trump mulls fresh measures that have raised fears of a tit-for-tat trade war.