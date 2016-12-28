TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US Sold $40 Billion in Weapons in 2015, Topping Global Market
Business Standard

China vows to protect information security 'using all means'

International cybersecurity has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden's revelations

Bloomberg 

Cyber
Cyber

China will use all necessary means to protect its information security, including the use of its military, striking a hard line in the country’s first strategic report on cybersecurity.

Zhao Zeliang, director general of the bureau of cybersecurity for the Cyberspace Administration of China, called for a “secure and controllable” internet at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. He unveiled a plan to adopt a review process for all domestic and foreign companies for “key information products and services” before they are deemed safe to be sold or deployed in China’s market.

Cybersecurity has been a hallmark of President Xi Jinping’s tenure. International cybersecurity and espionage has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden’s revelations about U.S. spying; more recently, American intelligence agencies have blamed Russia for hacking and leaking stolen material to interfere with the presidential election.

China will do its utmost to protect the information safety of the country and its citizens,” said Zhao, who was presenting China’s first National Cybersecurity Strategy Report. The announcement follows the adoption of a sweeping cybersecurity law in November that will require web operators in China to cooperate with police investigations, and in some cases, provide source code and encryption keys.

Any technologies intended for use by the government, Communist Party organs and major industries will undergo extra scrutiny, Zhao said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

China vows to protect information security 'using all means'

International cybersecurity has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden's revelations

International cybersecurity has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden's revelations
China will use all necessary means to protect its information security, including the use of its military, striking a hard line in the country’s first strategic report on cybersecurity.

Zhao Zeliang, director general of the bureau of cybersecurity for the Cyberspace Administration of China, called for a “secure and controllable” internet at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. He unveiled a plan to adopt a review process for all domestic and foreign companies for “key information products and services” before they are deemed safe to be sold or deployed in China’s market.

Cybersecurity has been a hallmark of President Xi Jinping’s tenure. International cybersecurity and espionage has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden’s revelations about U.S. spying; more recently, American intelligence agencies have blamed Russia for hacking and leaking stolen material to interfere with the presidential election.

China will do its utmost to protect the information safety of the country and its citizens,” said Zhao, who was presenting China’s first National Cybersecurity Strategy Report. The announcement follows the adoption of a sweeping cybersecurity law in November that will require web operators in China to cooperate with police investigations, and in some cases, provide source code and encryption keys.

Any technologies intended for use by the government, Communist Party organs and major industries will undergo extra scrutiny, Zhao said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

China vows to protect information security 'using all means'

International cybersecurity has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden's revelations

China will use all necessary means to protect its information security, including the use of its military, striking a hard line in the country’s first strategic report on cybersecurity.

Zhao Zeliang, director general of the bureau of cybersecurity for the Cyberspace Administration of China, called for a “secure and controllable” internet at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. He unveiled a plan to adopt a review process for all domestic and foreign companies for “key information products and services” before they are deemed safe to be sold or deployed in China’s market.

Cybersecurity has been a hallmark of President Xi Jinping’s tenure. International cybersecurity and espionage has become a bigger concern since Edward Snowden’s revelations about U.S. spying; more recently, American intelligence agencies have blamed Russia for hacking and leaking stolen material to interfere with the presidential election.

China will do its utmost to protect the information safety of the country and its citizens,” said Zhao, who was presenting China’s first National Cybersecurity Strategy Report. The announcement follows the adoption of a sweeping cybersecurity law in November that will require web operators in China to cooperate with police investigations, and in some cases, provide source code and encryption keys.

Any technologies intended for use by the government, Communist Party organs and major industries will undergo extra scrutiny, Zhao said.

image
Business Standard
177 22