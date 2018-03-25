JUST IN
Chinese air force carries out drills again in S China Sea, Western Pacific

This comes a day after the United States Navy's destroyer, USS Mustin came within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands archipelago, in the South China Sea

Beijing 

Chinese Air Force will carry out large-scale military exercises in the South China Sea and western part of the Pacific Ocean.

"In the near future, the Air Force will send different combat aircraft, including Xian H-6 [bombers] and Su-30 [fighters], which will fly over the Miyako Strait and will start joint military exercises in the western part of the Pacific Ocean," Russian news agency Sputnik quoted the Chinese Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke as saying on Sunday.

Shen further said the Chinese warplanes will be drilling would be a practical step aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Air Force.

This comes a day after the United States Navy's destroyer, USS Mustin came within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands archipelago, in the South China Sea.

Following which, China on Friday asked the US to respect regional countries' efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Earlier in January, the Chinese Air Force done its combat training.
