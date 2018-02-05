Chinese shipping firm MD killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

A Chinese national, the managing director of a shipping firm in Pakistan, was killed on Monday after being shot in the head by unidentified gunmen here in what police are calling a targeted attack. The victim identified as 46-year-old Chen Zhu was shot by gunmen who opened fire on his car when he was out on a grocery shopping with another in Karachi's Clifton area, the DawnNews reported. The second accompanying him was buying vegetables at the time of the attack and took refuge in a nearby superstore when he heard the firing. According to police, Chen was shot in the head, while a 30-year-old passer-by was shot in the leg. "It appears to be a targeted incident," police said. Nine bullet casings were recovered from the site of the attack. The Chinese national, who was shot in the head, succumbed to injuries at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident and ordered deputy inspector general south to start an inquiry into the matter. "All measures should be taken to ensure that the suspects are arrested," the minister said. The Sindh inspector general of police has assigned the investigation of the incident to Counter Department (CTD).

He also directed CTD to register a first information report of the killing. The incident comes nearly two months after China warned its citizens in to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese. Last year, two Chinese nationals who were believed to be Christian missionaries were abducted from Quetta and killed by the militant Islamic State group in the restive Balochistan province. The couple had reportedly been "preaching" in Balochistan under the garb of learning Urdu. Thousands of Chinese workers are employed in development of about $60 billion worth of infrastructure projects under Beijing's 'Belt and Road' initiative. The port and road- building projects have come under frequent attacks in Balochistan.