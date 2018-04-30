Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's $10 bn IPO risks cash crunch in Hong Kong

Hosting what’s shaping up to be the world’s biggest of 2018 may be a double-edged sword for Hong Kong.

Chinese smartphone maker is preparing a share sale that will raise at least $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. The city’s usually sees offerings — sometimes by hundreds of times — as investors borrow heavily to place orders.

For clues on how this may play out, consider that China Literature Ltd’s $1.1 billion IPO last year locked up a third of the city’s monetary base, the reported at the time. When Ping An Good Doctor started taking orders from retail investors for its shares last week, the key jumped by the most in nearly a decade. A higher rate affects the cost of everything from housing mortgages to corporate loans; and if everyone’s using their margin loans to subscribe for an IPO, that can mean less money sloshing around in the city’s $5.6 trillion equity market.

“We could expect a very notable increase in if an IPO is very oversubscribed,” said Ronald Man, a strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong interbank rates are already climbing after years at ultra-low levels as the city’s monetary authority buys local dollars to defend a currency peg, thereby sucking up liquidity. Beijing-based Xiaomi declined to comment on the IPO, which could be the largest worldwide since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. raised $25 billion in its 2014 debut in New York. Xiaomi may submit its IPO application this week and may list as early as end-June, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported, citing sources.

Demand is likely to be strong for Xiaomi’s offer. The world’s fifth-largest smartphone vendor, the firm has hinted at strong profitability in its other services, which range from video streaming to online financing.