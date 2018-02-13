Chinese stock investors vent ire on US Embassy Weibo account

flooded a social media account of the embassy in with complaints about stock losses after the country’s equities suffered their steepest weekly plunge in two years. The embassy said Monday its Sina received more than 10,000 comments about the Chinese stock market. It deleted several comments that violated its terms of use, but didn’t turn off the comments section for any post, the embassy said in a statement. The China Securities Regulatory Commission had prevented people from remarking on its own last week. Some of the most popular comments contained expletives directed at Liu Shiyu, who took over as chairman of the securities regulator in February 2016 in the wake of a $5 trillion rout and drove volatility to the lowest in decades. The online uproar followed the Shanghai Composite Index’s 9.6 percent tumble last week, the most since January 2016, amid a global selloff. The stocks benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday as turnover slumped before the start of Lunar New Year holidays. "Mr. Ambassador, is Liu Shiyu your undercover agent in the Chinese government? This guy succeeded in pushing hundreds of millions of to the opposite side of the Communist Party and government," one anonymous user said on the U. S. embassy account.

Criticism Forbidden

Some of those commenting on the embassy’s account blamed the U. S. for spurring the stock declines, while others criticized the CSRC for not intervening, saying they would have a bad time during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday due to their losses.

The CSRC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The comments quickly spread on Weibo, where the CSRC has nearly 5 million followers and the embassy has 1.3 million followers. Mainland also complained on the Weibo accounts of other diplomatic missions in Beijing, including the Japanese and British embassies.

Public criticism of senior officials is generally forbidden in China, and official media have published commentaries to ease concern about market losses. The party’s People’s Daily said on Thursday the Chinese stock market may fluctuate in the short term due to what’s happening on Wall Street, but the impact is not expected to continue in the medium term.