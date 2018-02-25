Christian leaders close church at Jesus's burial site in Israeli tax issue

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP | PTI  |  Jerusalem 

Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Church of the Holy Sepulchre | Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Christian leaders on Sunday took the rare step of closing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre built at the site of Jesus's burial in Jerusalem in protest at Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law. It was not immediately clear how long the closure of the church, announced by Christian officials at a news conference and which began at around noon (1000 GMT), would last. The church is considered the holiest site in Christianity, built where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, and is a major pilgrimage site.

First Published: Sun, February 25 2018. 21:20 IST

