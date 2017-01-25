Cisco buys AppDynamics, founded by Indian-born Jyoti Bansal for $ 3.7 bn

Networking major Systems Inc has agreed to buy AppDynamics, a US technology firm founded by Indian-born Jyoti Bansal, for $3.7 billion.

Bansal, an graduate moved to Silicon Valley with a desire to be an entrepreneur. He built AppDynamics, a company that helps organisations monitor applications and find meaning in data.

"In the nine years since grew from that initial dream to a successful technology company that today is a strategic software vendor for the world's largest enterprises," he wrote in a blog after the company scrapped plans to raise funds from the public markets to sell it to Cisco.

Bansal, who was rejected by over 20 Silicon Valley venture capital firms before he raised his first $5 million, wrote code in the night and on weekends for the firm he started at age of 21. He got his friend Bhaskar Sunkara to join him as a team member, who continues to be the chief technology officer. A year later, the company got its first paid customer in Yap, now part of Amazon.

"As we established ourselves as a strategic platform for the enterprise, built the right cultural foundation in the company including a relentless focus on customer success, and instituted a world-class sales force, we continued to grow rapidly and meet many other milestones as part of that growth journey. That included triple-digit sales growth for many years in a row, multiple rounds of financing (and a "unicorn" status, for what it's worth), and our global expansion," Bansal wrote in his blog.

was to go public on Wednesday and expected to be valued at around $2 billion before it was bagged by at double the valuation.