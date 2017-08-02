Cisco commits to invest, hire in India to boost economic growth: Chambers

is committed to invest and hire more in as well as in the to help enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations, its Executive Chairman John Chambers, said on Wednesday.

" is a great, great market to invest. It has well-educated resources and that makes it easy for to do business and manufacture here. The progress has been good but we have to move faster," Chambers said in response to question by IANS during a select roundtable here.

"Same is with the It is a win-win situation for both countries. Our two countries working together can benefit nearly 303 million people in the and nearly 1.3 billion people here. We can grow much faster together as we have common goals," Chambers added.

In India, the company -- which began operations in the country in 1995 -- saw profits grow 340 per cent in the 2016 financial year on the back of Smart City initiatives and its partnership with Reliance Jio.

employs almost 12,000 people across its various centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gurugram.

In November last year, CEO Chuck Robbins had said that the networking giant is engaged with state governments at various levels to digitally transform 14 cities with the help from its partners and "wished to take this number to 100 in the next five-seven years.

To further deepen business ties between and the US, a new representative body called the US- Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is being set up and Chambers is on its board of directors.

According to Chambers, the would help build stronger and meaningful business relations between the two countries.

"What you see now is a potential of strategic partnership between two countries to be the model for the rest of the world," the Executive Chairman said.

"It's mission is to see how to get an economic growth, startup growth, and get innovation, entrepreneurism and benefit of society," he added.

will work closely together with businesses and government leaders to achieve the goal of driving economic growth, job creation, innovation, inclusion and

Chambers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with the President in June was successful.

"I am a huge believer in your country and your prime minister. has grown faster than any other country in the last three years and is now known as one of the leading innovators," Chambers said.

"Our two countries will be able to make great strides in the months to come and is honoured to be a part of this exciting future," he added.