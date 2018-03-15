JUST IN
Google, Apple and Amazon face European Union rules on business practices
Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat earned 369 times average employee in 2017

The change in Corbat's pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 percent for other Wall Street bank chief executives

Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat's annual pay for 2017 was 369 times the median annual pay of all employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Corbat's annual total compensation was $17.8 million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249, the bank said in the filing. 

The bank in February announced that it had raised Corbat's annual compensation by 48 percent for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.

The change in Corbat's pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 percent for other Wall Street bank chief executives.
