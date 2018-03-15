Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat earned 369 times average employee in 2017

-
-
Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat's annual pay for 2017 was 369 times the median annual pay of all employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Corbat's annual total compensation was $17.8 million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249, the bank said in the filing.
The bank in February announced that it had raised Corbat's annual compensation by 48 percent for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.
The change in Corbat's pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 percent for other Wall Street bank chief executives.
