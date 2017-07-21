Citigroup, Deutsche Bank beef up Frankfurt presence

Two global banks, Citigroup
and Deutsche Bank, are beefing up their presence in Frankfurt
to deal with the impact of Britain
leaving the European Union (EU).
US bank Citigroup
said on Thursday that it may need to create 150 new jobs in the EU, as it confirmed it would headquarter its EU
trading operations in Frankfurt.
Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Officer John Cryan said in a video published on Thursday that the German
lender expected to add new jobs in Frankfurt, where it will replicate a structure that is interchangeable with its London
operations and evolve as Brexit
negotiations unfold. Details of banks’ Brexit
arrangements are starting to emerge following a July 14 deadline for them to submit details of their contingency plans to the Bank
of England.
“It’s important not to wait until the 11th hour and 59th minute,” Cryan said in the video to staff outlining Deutsche’s Brexit
planning strategy. Citi is one of several banks opting to build up a subsidiary in Frankfurt
so that its trading operations in the EU
can continue without too much disruption when Britain
leaves the bloc in March 2019. “Frankfurt
is our first choice for headquartering our EU
broker-dealer based on the existing infrastructure, and the people and expertise we already have on the ground,” Jim Cowles, the bank’s head of Europe, Middle East
and Africa
(EMEA) said in a memo to staff.
He added that the bank
also planned to build up its private banking, treasury and trade and investment banking
businesses in the EU, while the bank’s London
office would remain its EMEA
headquarters.
This would be done by “increasing over time our footprint in other key EU
cities including Amsterdam, Dublin, Luxembourg, Madrid and Paris”. Banks have indicated that while they may pick one EU
centre to be their main regional subsidiary in the bloc, they are likely to spread their operations across several countries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU