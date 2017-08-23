JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

True price of an Uber ride in question as investors assess firm's value

Trump threatens to shut down govt, if necessary, for Mexico border wall
Business Standard

Civilians among 30 dead in Yemen air raids

The number could not be immediately independently confirmed

AFP| PTI  |  Sanaa 

Airstrike in Yemen's capital, Sanaa (Photo: Twitter)
Airstrike in Yemen's capital, Sanaa (Photo: Twitter)

Several people including civilians were killed in an air strike on Wednesday in the Yemeni capital, witnesses and local media said.

A local television channel run by the country's Huthi rebels, who control Sanaa, reported more than 30 civilians killed in a raid by the Saudi-led military coalition that is allied with the Yemeni government.


The number could not be immediately independently confirmed.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%