Civilians among 30 dead in Yemen air raids

Several people including civilians were killed in an air strike on Wednesday in the Yemeni capital, witnesses and local media said.
A local television channel run by the country's Huthi rebels, who control Sanaa, reported more than 30 civilians killed in a raid by the Saudi-led military coalition that is allied with the Yemeni government.
The number could not be immediately independently confirmed.
