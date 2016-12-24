Cold weather may have no link to heart-related deaths

Researchers say reasons may include emotional stress associated with holidays

Researchers say reasons may include emotional stress associated with holidays

Heart-related spike during the period, but the effect may have nothing to do with the cold winter season, claims new research.



There are a range of theories that may explain the spike in during the holiday season, including the emotional stress associated with the holidays, changes in diet and alcohol consumption, less staff at medical facilities and changes in the physical environment, said researchers.



However, there have been few attempts to replicate prior studies.



“Spikes in from natural causes during and New Year’s Day has been previously established in the US,” said Josh Knight, research fellow at the University of Melbourne in Australia.



“However, the holiday period (December 25 to January 7) in the US falls within the coldest period of the year when death rates are already seasonally high due to low temperatures and influenza,” said Knight.



During a 25-year period (1988-2013), there were a total of 738,409 (197,109 were noted as cardiac deaths). Researchers found that a 4.2 per cent increase in heart-related occurred away from a hospital between December 25 and January 7.



The average age of cardiac death was 76.2 years during the period, compared with 77.1 years during other times of the year, they said. Although more research is needed to explain the spike in deaths, researchers suggest one possibility may be that patients hold back in seeking medical care during the holiday season.



“The holiday period is a common time for travel within New Zealand, with people frequently holidaying away from their main medical facilities,” Knight said. “This could contribute to delays in both seeking treatment, due to a lack of familiarity with nearby medical facilities, and due to geographic isolation from appropriate medical care in emergency situations,” he added. Another explanation may have to do with a terminally ill patients’ will to live and hold off death for a day that is important to them, said researchers.



“The ability of individuals to modify their date of death, based on dates of significance has been both confirmed and refuted in other studies, however it remains a possible explanation for this holiday effect,” said Knight.



However, researchers note that the study did not track daily temperatures and has an island climate, which almost eliminates the extremes of temperature that have been associated with heart-related death rates in previous studies.





Press Trust of India