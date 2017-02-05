Combined value of Chinese banks overtakes US banks: Report

The combined value of has surpassed that of US banks for the first time as they emerged as global leaders by asset base as well as brand value, a report by a business valuation consultancy has said.

The report by the London-based Brand 500 places Industrial and Commercial of as the world's most valuable bank, with a brand value worth $47.8 billion, representing a 32% year-on-year growth.

Marketing investment and the brand's credibility with customers, staff and shareholders, among other factors are taken into consideration in calculating the brand value.

The report said have an aggregate total brand value of $258 billion, accounting for 24% of the total brand value of the top 500 global banks by brand value, compared with 23% for US banks, state-run Daily quoted the report as saying.

Zhou Jingtong, division head and professor at of China's Institute of Finance, said: "The brand value growth of is closely related to the continuous rise of China's contribution to the global economy."

"During the process, the Chinese industry maintained steady development in various aspects, including asset growth, asset quality, provision coverage ratio and capital adequacy ratio."

The internationalisation of Chinese banks, particularly in recent years, also contributed to their brand value growth, he said.