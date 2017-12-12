Comcast drops bid for Fox assets, leaving Disney as the sole suitor

Corp said on Monday it had abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Inc, leaving Walt Co as the sole suitor in pursuit of the $40 billion-plus deal.

Sources told Reuters last week that was in the lead to acquire the assets, which include Fox's FX and National Geographic cable channels, its movie studio, the Star network in India and stake in European pay-TV provider Sky PLC.

The Murdoch family, which controls Fox, prefers a deal with because it would rather be paid in stock than stock, and expects a potential deal with to be cleared by more easily, one of the sources said.

Comcast, the biggest cable provider in the United States, said in a statement on Monday that its discussions with had ended.

"When a set of assets like Fox's becomes available, it is our responsibility to evaluate if there is a strategic fit that could benefit our company and our shareholders," said. "That is what we tried to do and we are no longer engaged in the review of those assets. We never got the level of engagement needed to make a definitive offer."

The assets in question would have expanded Comcast's footprint through ownership of Sky and Star. A source told Reuters in mid-November that had approached about its interest, and talks were in early stages.

Disney's negotiations with are continuing, and a deal could be reached as early as this month, sources close to the situation said on Monday. The persons asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

did not immediately respond to request for comment. A representative declined to comment.

Any potential deal will follow the U.S. Department of Justice's decision last month to sue to block AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc.

shares were up 1.5 percent in after-hours trading, while shares were up 0.2 percent and shares fell 1.3 percent.