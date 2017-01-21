TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Feminism is my Trump card: Thousands protest as 'sister marches' begin

No country for refugees: Trump raj begins today, hold on to your rights
Business Standard

Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President: PM Modi

PM Modi says, 'looking forward to working with US President Donald Trump

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Donald Trump, Trump, US, election, president
US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-US ties.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi said in a tweet.

"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said.

"Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," Modi added.

Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President: PM Modi

PM Modi says, 'looking forward to working with US President Donald Trump

PM Modi says, 'looking forward to working with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-US ties.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi said in a tweet.

"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said.

"Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," Modi added.

Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President: PM Modi

PM Modi says, 'looking forward to working with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-US ties.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi said in a tweet.

"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said.

"Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," Modi added.

Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

image
Business Standard
177 22