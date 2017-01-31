Consumer connect

Brands that deliver clear, human and useful experiences win, says the results of a recent survey. From the tens of thousands of consumers Siegel+Gale surveyed across the globe, they’ve learnt simplicity is the ultimate driver of brand loyalty. It inspires people to spend more, motivates employees to deliver on the brand promise — and ultimately drives financial gain for companies that embrace it. The 2017 study, based on an online survey of more than 14,000 respondents across nine countries, ranks 857 brands on their perceived simplicity.