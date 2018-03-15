Consumer rights day: Top brands brace for China's dreaded show

Chinese and foreign firms are steeling themselves ahead of the country’s annual consumer day TV show, which uncovers corporate bad behavior and has a history of rattling major global brands in the world’s No 2 economy. Last year, the state-run Central Television (CCTV) show - known as “315” in reference to on March 15 — turned its spotlight on U. S. sports brand Nike Inc for misleading advertising. While the two-hour evening show, an eclectic mix of undercover reports and song-and-dance, has lost some bite as younger viewers shift away from traditional TV to online shows, and PR firms are not letting their guard down. “We have to take precautionary measures in advance and be on high alert,” said Guan Huizhu, Shanghai director of public relations firm Allison & Partners. And of late, Beijing has grown increasingly bold at grilling firms not just over issues of quality and safety, but also behavior that it sees as clashing with the ruling Party’s socialist values. In the last few months, Marriott has been forced to apologise for referring to Taiwan and Tibet as countries while Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz also landed in hot water for quoting the Dalai Lama in an Instagram post. “Consumers have the right under the law to be respected,” said Chen Yinjiang, deputy secretary general of Consumer Protection Law Society. are, however, becoming more savvy at deflecting criticism with public relations teams set up in advance to respond if they are targeted on the show. “It’s definitely tougher now to do this show.

Many firms start taking precautionary measures half a year in advance,” said a person close to the show who declined to be identified as he was not permitted to speak to the media. The person added CCTV reporting teams would start undercover investigations around October and the process was very secretive to avoid the names of targets being leaked. CCTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Many will also roll out goodwill gestures like free giveaways around the day to soften any blow.