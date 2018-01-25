JUST IN
Business Standard

Cooperation only correct direction: Beijing on China-US trade amid friction

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday the US is not starting a trade war but trying to level the playing field of global commerce

Reuters  |  Beijing 

China-US ties
Photo: Reuters

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday co-operation is the only "correct direction" for the China-US trade relationship, amid growing trade frictions between the world's two biggest economies.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments during a regular weekly briefing in Beijing.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday the United States is not starting a trade war but trying to level the playing field of global commerce and fend off Chinese protectionism, including a "direct threat" in high-tech goods.

First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 09:54 IST

