TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Brexit talks: Goods, services must be treated together, says UK to EU
Business Standard

Cops kill man wearing explosives belt who could be Barcelona terror suspect

All others believed to be linked to the attack also have been either detained or are dead

IANS  |  Madrid 

A composite image of suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, released by the Spanish Interior Ministry on Monday. Photo: AP | PTI
A composite image of suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub who was shot dead, released by the Spanish Interior Ministry on Monday. Photo: AP | PTI

A man wearing an explosives belt has been shot dead in Spain as police hunted for a suspected terror attacker who last week drove a van through Barcelona's Rambla boulevard, killing 13 people, police said on Monday.

A manhunt for the Barcelona attacker had been active since Thursday when he was believed to have left the scene in a hijacked car, Efe news agency reported.

"The suspect in Subirats is wearing an explosives belt. The individual has been shot dead," said the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police on their official Twitter account.

All others believed to be linked to the attack have been detained or are dead.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%