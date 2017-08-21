Cops kill man wearing explosives belt who could be Barcelona terror suspect

A man wearing an explosives belt has been shot dead in as police hunted for a suspected terror attacker who last week drove a van through Barcelona's Rambla boulevard, killing 13 people, police said on Monday.

A manhunt for the attacker had been active since Thursday when he was believed to have left the scene in a hijacked car, Efe news agency reported.

"The suspect in Subirats is wearing an explosives belt. The individual has been shot dead," said the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police on their official Twitter account.

All believed to be linked to the attack have been detained or are dead.