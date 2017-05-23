Corruption fighters slapped with corruption charges in Central Asia

-
ALSO READAfter 25 years, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan resume regular flights 67% jump in corruption complaints; Railways tops: CVC Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng: Putting Asia's savings to work in Asia There is a business case for anti-corruption regulations: Martin Kreutner Corruption cases hit new high in 2016: TIU
-
Central Asia, one of the world's most corrupt regions, is experiencing a surge in anti-corruption cases, with anti-corruption officials bearing the brunt of the investigations.
In an unprecedented operation at the end of last month, around 20 mid-ranking and upper-level staff at the powerful Agency on Combatting Corruption and Financial Control were detained in Tajikistan. In Turkmenistan, a few weeks later, the state prosecutor and dozens of surbordinates were arrested, apparently for falling into the kind of crimes that they should be investigating.
In Tajikistan, a search of the assets of one of the detainees, a mid-level investigator, saw $1.3 million, six kilograms of gold, 31 apartments in Dushanbe, two houses with yards, a dacha in Varzob (a riviera-type territory close to the capital city), another house in Austria, debit cards of both local and foreign banks and at least 50 expensive suits, according to the Prague-based outlet with sources inside the country, Akhbor.com.
Such eye-popping corruption — if there is substance to reports that Tajik state media has not confirmed — would not be exceptional. Rather it would be symptomatic for a country where the average salary in the capital city does not exceed USD 250 per month, and which ranks 151st in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.
Turkmenistan, a fellow ex-Soviet state ranks 154th in the same index. There has been speculation regarding both countries that as the economic ‘pie’ shrinks, due to the economic slump in Russia and depressed prices for hydrocarbons, inter-elite fighting has heated up. Thus, the argument runs, none of this is really about fighting corruption.
Underneath a YouTube video report on the Turkmen arrests and convictions (below) released by a dissident-run outlet and featuring footage from Turkmenistan's highly-controlled state television, a YouTube user Roza Ekacheva picked up this theme in an appropriately dramatic cry of desperation:
Everything turned rotten a long time ago. There is nothing left to save!
Tajikistan's ‘clan wars’
In the case of Tajikistan, the most curious of several rumours linked to the recent arrests has to do with reigning leader Emomali Rakhmon's son, Rustam.
According to this rumour, anti-corruption officials were targeted to reduce Rustam's power base in the agency that he headed until January 2017 when he was appointed Mayor of Dushanbe.
According to the editor of one Tajikistan-focussed-news agency, Ozodagon, cited by another regionally focussed outlet centre1.com, the wide-ranging powers of the anti-corruption body could have prompted jealousy among other elements of the security apparatus — notably the powerful successor to the KGB — to make moves against it.
Eurasianet's In the Cocoon blog took the ‘clan wars’ line of enquiry further, while cautioning against drawing firm conclusions:
Understandably, long-suffering, ordinary citizens of Tajikistan have been disgusted by the busts, that reveal once more how far removed their interests are from those of highly-placed government officials.
Facebook user Tikhufa Akhmedova complained:
The Agency on Financial Control and Combatting Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan was founded in 2005 in order to fight corruption in the country, but was referred to as “the Agency of Corruption” by cynical Tajiks almost immediately.
In 2015, when marking the ten-year anniversary of the agency, President Rakhmon criticized its work and threatened it with closure, stating: “I founded this agency, I will destroy it”. Shortly afterwards he appointed his son, and potential heir, Rustam, to control it.
Tajik journalist-in-exile Temur Varqi made a tongue-in-cheek suggestion on how to finally overcome corruption in the impoverished country.
This article, written by Akhal-Tech Collective, was published on Global Voices on May 23, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU